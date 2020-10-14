Speculation that Telford drive-by shooting murder victim was drill rapper

Police sealed off the business park in the wake of the shooting

Reports have claimed that the victim was a drill-rapper originally from London.

It has been suggested that he had previously been acquitted after a trial for the murder of another rapper in the capital.

Drill music, which originated in the US but has developed in the UK, often includes violent lyrics and has previously been blamed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for contributing to knife attacks in the city.

Telford Police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the victim at this stage.

Police were called to the industrial estate shortly after noon yesterday, where it is understood the victim had been shot multiple times from a car.

Police said that the 20-year-old victim was treated for gunshot wounds but died at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched as a result, with the business park sealed off while detectives carried out their work.

Although not confirming any motive behind the shooting, Telford Policing Commander, Superintendent Jim Baker said they did not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

He appealed for anyone with information or those who may have witnessed the attack to contact police.

He said: "A murder investigation has been launched with a number of initial lines of enquiries and we would ask anyone who has information they think could help with our investigation to let us know, or report this information to Crimestoppers anonymously."

