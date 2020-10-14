Speculation that Telford drive-by shooting murder victim was drill rapper

Telford Police say they are following "a number of lines of inquiry" after the 20-year-old man was shot at the Bridge's Business Park in Horsehay yesterday.
Reports have claimed that the victim was a drill-rapper originally from London.
It has been suggested that he had previously been acquitted after a trial for the murder of another rapper in the capital.
Drill music, which originated in the US but has developed in the UK, often includes violent lyrics and has previously been blamed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for contributing to knife attacks in the city.
Telford Police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the victim at this stage.
Police were called to the industrial estate shortly after noon yesterday, where it is understood the victim had been shot multiple times from a car.
Police said that the 20-year-old victim was treated for gunshot wounds but died at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched as a result, with the business park sealed off while detectives carried out their work.
Although not confirming any motive behind the shooting, Telford Policing Commander, Superintendent Jim Baker said they did not believe there was any risk to the wider public.
He appealed for anyone with information or those who may have witnessed the attack to contact police.
He said: "A murder investigation has been launched with a number of initial lines of enquiries and we would ask anyone who has information they think could help with our investigation to let us know, or report this information to Crimestoppers anonymously."
Information can be reported to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00239_I_13102020 or online under the 'Tell Us About' section at www.westmercia.police.uk. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.