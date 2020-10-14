Police investigating murder appeal for information about burned-out car

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/10/2020..Pics of a drive by Shooting in Horsehay, The Bridges (Business Park), Telford, where there are business including a fitness centre etc. Also pic of the air ambulance on Horsehay Bowling Green. SOCO'S.

Police in Telford are continuing the hunt to find those responsible for the shooting of a 20-year-old man on the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay shortly after noon yesterday.

Telford Policing Commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, has moved to reassure the public, saying that there was no information to "suggest a continuing threat to anyone else in the local community".

It is understood that there were a number of people in the area when the victim was shot, and that he was the only person targeted in the attack.

Emergency services at the scene

Supt Baker confirmed they were speaking to other police forces as they attempted to piece together what happened, and the background.

He said: "As part of the investigation colleagues are engaging with colleagues from other police forces to build a picture of what led to the events of yesterday."

A grey Skoda Karoq with the registration 'YB69 MUP' was found burned out in a car park at the Wrekin shortly after 10pm last night, which detectives think could be linked to the case.

Emergency services at the scene

Supt Baker said they wanted the public's help with any sightings of the vehicle in the town, or dash-cam footage of it – particularly in the Bridge's Business Park area between 11am and 1pm yesterday.

He said: "The big thing in the last 24 hours is we have a vehicle that has been burned out in the car park on the Wrekin, and we believe it may be linked.

"We are very keen to hear from anyone who has seen that grey Skoda acting suspiciously in the Telford area, or anyone who has seen it parked up with the occupants acting suspiciously anywhere.

Police sealed off the business park in the wake of the shooting

"We are keen for anyone who has captured that vehicle on their dash-cam in the past few days to get in touch."

He added: "Crimes such as these are very reliant on help and support from the local community and crime is very often detected because of that support and help and as with any case we need the local community to help us with any information they have.

"They can call us through the 101 number or if they do not feel able to leave their name then they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."