Boy, 4, bitten and dragged by dog at shopping centre

The dog, which the police say could be a Staffordshire Bull Terrior, bit and dragged a four year-old boy outside the Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham earlier this week.

North Wales Police has now put out an appeal, asking people for any information about the incident on Wednesday to come forward.

Sharing blurry CCTV photos, the force said: "This dog bit and dragged a 4-yr-old boy outside River Island, Eagles Meadow at 1:15pm on Weds 2nd Sept.

"Thankfully only minor injuries however we need to trace the Staffy-type dog and it's owner.

Picture: @NWPWrexhamTown

"Can you help? Do you recognise them? Please contact us quoting ref. 20000528748."