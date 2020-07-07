Son speaks out as TV paramedics stabbed on 999 call out named

'It's awful you can't be safe at work.'

The son of a paramedic stabbed along with a colleague while on a 999 call out has spoken of his shock at the attack.

Paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans were attacked as they went inside a maisonette in Wolverhampton yesterday.

They had been called to carry out a welfare check on a man living at the flat in Stephens Close, Ashmore Park, at around 12.15pm.

Deena Evans. Image: Facebook

The colleagues had been accompanied by police officers on the call with it thought the man was having a "mental health crisis".

Neighbours told how they they heard a scream moments after paramedics and officers entered the flat. The paramedics were stabbed in the chest.

Both were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, for further treatment.

Mr Hipgrave was released last night and is continuing his recovery at home.

Police cordoned off the maisonette in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, after two paramedics were stabbed. Image: @SnapperSK

Ms Evans remains at the same hospital where she is receiving on going treatment, she remains in a stable condition, said West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The pair had featured together in a Christmas special of Inside the Ambulance last year screened on W, a UKTV channel.

The show follows West Midlands Ambulance Service crews as they attend call outs.

Mr Hipgrave's son Tom last night tweeted: "My dad was one of the paramedics stabbed in Wolverhampton today. Its awful you can't be safe at work. Hope you get better dad."

My dad was one of the paramedics stabbed in #Wolverhampton today. Its awful you can't be safe at work. Hope you get better dad ❤️ — Tom Hipgrave (@THipgrave) July 6, 2020

Among those to wish the family well were broadcaster Suzi Perry who tweeted in response: "We hope so too, so much. Sending all love to you and your family Tom."

Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer, Nathan Hudson, today said: “Thankfully, both Michael and Deena are recovering well after yesterday’s ordeal.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the hospital for their assistance and for looking after my members of staff in such a professional and caring manner.”

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding at the scene and remained in custody today for questioning.