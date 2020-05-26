Police warning to trespassers after two people rescued from disused 'blue lagoon' quarry pool

Paramedics, police and fire crews were sent to the "blue lagoon" at Shadwell Quarry near Much Wenlock where more than 60 people were reported to have congregated on Monday.

Two people were helped from steep cliffs by firefighters after getting themselves out of the water before being treated by paramedics, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Service said.

One of the people, a 19-year-old man, suffered a suspected head injury after falling from a ledge into the water, West Mercia Police added.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.13pm on Monday to a quarry in Much Wenlock. An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT doctor on board were sent to the scene.

"Crews were told a teenage boy had fallen from a ledge into the water. The boy was out of the water and described as ‘walking wounded’. He was given treatment by ambulance staff on scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance, in a stable condition, for further checks."

Police closed Farley Road, which the quarry is accessed from, while dealing with the incident and reopened it later in the day.

Shadwell Quarry, known as the "blue lagoon" near Much Wenlock

They have now issued a warning, reminding people that the quarry is private property and causing damage is a criminal offence.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nikki Roberts said: "We know that when the weather is nice people like to visit Shadwell Quarry, known as the ‘blue lagoon’, in Much Wenlock, and this weekend was no different in that we had a number of people visiting the disused quarry.

"What I would like to reiterate is that the quarry is private property and anybody using it is trespassing. While trespassing is a civil offence, if those responsible cause any damage they are in fact committing a criminal offence and we will look to take action.

"From a safety perspective, the water is incredibly dangerous and people are risking their own lives by going in. It is not only very deep but it is incredibly cold, cold enough to take your breath away and put even the most competent swimmer into danger.

"We need our communities to work together to help keep everyone safe and for everyone to take personal responsibility, particularly now as we spend more time outdoors."

David Turner, Shropshire councillor for Much Wenlock, echoed the warning and said the water was extremely dangerous.

"It is a perennial problem which is brought around in warmer weather," he said. "People descend onto Much Wenlock and I form the view that many are not from the town, having been lured there by the pictures of blue water, which of course is caused by the limestone.

"The water is stone cold and dangerous because there are hidden ledges, machinery, dead animals, faeces and any manner of stuff in the water. It is also a confounding nuisance for road users. Cars were parked a mile up the road on Monday and it is hard to get through.

"I understand that the place is strewn with rubbish – somebody will have to clean that up. It is owned by two local landowners. People should not be going down there.

"The only reason they can get through is because somebody has broken the fence and cut the wire down. It's private property."