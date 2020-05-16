Body in suitcases: Birmingham woman and Wolverhampton man in court

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, of Salisbury Road, Birmingham, was appearing before Cheltenham magistrates accused of murdering the woman on or before May 12 2020.

Gloucestershire Police said Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton, has been charged with assisting an offender and would be appearing alongside Gordon in court.

The charges relate to the discovery of human remains close to a quarry, near Coleford in the Forest of Dean, on Tuesday night.

Police were alerted after a member of the public reported suspicions about a vehicle due to its erratic driving.

The vehicle was located a short while later and two people were spoken to by officers, leading to the discovery of two suitcases containing human remains.

Gloucestershire Police said officers are awaiting results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim.