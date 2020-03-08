Menu

Man headed to M54 in Telford arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police who stopped a suspected drink driver heading for the M54 say the consequences of what could have happened "doesn't bear thinking about".

Picture: Telford Cops Twitter account

Telford Cops revealed that they had stopped the driver on the A464 in Stafford Park, Telford, yesterday evening.

Posting on Twitter, the police said they had seen the car 'weaving across the road towards the M54'.

They said that after being stopped the driver had failed a roadside breath test, and was arrested.

The post said: "Car weaving across the road towards the M54 got my #DrinkDriver senses going. Stopped car & driver smelt of alcohol, blew 82 on the roadside breath test #Arrested & taken to custody. Doesn’t bear thinking about if he got on the #M54, he was off to Birmingham!"

