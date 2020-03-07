Two Midland men charged over gun smuggling conspiracy

Dashan Caines, 44, of Sutton Coldfield, and Keston Joseph, 31, from Coventry, were arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Both were charged with conspiracy to supply firearms into the UK.

The NCA investigation started after Border Force officers seized firearms and ammunition at a parcel hub in the Midlands on January 24. A package from Florida, supposedly containing car parts, was opened to reveal an electronic safe.

Ammunition seized. Pic: NCA

Two semi-automatic pistols and hollow-point bullets were concealed inside.

Joseph was previously arrested in connection with the parcel on January 31, and was released under investigation on February 1.

Dion Curt Roberts, aged 31, from Meriden, who was also arrested on January 31, was subsequently charged with two offences of attempting to possess firearms and one offence of attempting to possess live ammunition.

NCA operations manager Mick Pope said: “This investigation concerns the attempted importation of lethal firearms, which would have been highly sought after by violent criminal groups in the West Midlands and beyond.

Advertising

A semi-automatic gun seized. Pic: NCA

“The level of gun crime in the UK is one of the lowest in the world, but eliminating the criminal use of firearms is still a high priority for the NCA.

“We are determined to keep the public safe from those who seek to use guns and violence in their communities.”

Both Caines and Joseph will appear at Birmingham Crown Court in early April, having been remanded into custody at Birmingham Magistrates Court on March 6.