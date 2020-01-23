Menu

Man arrested over suspected class A drugs in Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Harlescott | Crime | Published:

A man was arrested in Shrewsbury on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and a firearm.

Items seized from the car. Picture: @LpptNWestMercia

Police officers arrested a man in the Harlescott area on Wednesday after they stopped to search a car.

The team apprehended the man for suspected possession of class A drugs and what they believe to be a firearm.

West Mercia Police North Team tweeted: "Nice stop on a car in Harlescott area of Shrewsbury resulted in an arrest of a male by the team on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and a S5 Firearm."

