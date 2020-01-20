Menu

Man, 23, suffers significant injures in Oswestry attack

By Aimee Jones | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

A 23-year-old man was badly injured during an unprovoked attack in Oswestry.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault, which happened between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, near the Co-Op on Cabin Lane. They say the victim sustained significant injuries.

The attacker is described as in his late 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins, of stocky build, with short brown hair.

It is thought there was another man with the offender at the time.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1922 on 101, extension 5766, quoting reference 152s 081219.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

