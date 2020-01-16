‘Grow up,’ judge tells man who wandered streets with baton

Ben Ralph apparently believed the man who caused the damage might have a knife when he took the police-style extended baton to Newtown, said Brian Treadwell, prosecuting.

Ralph, of St Michael’s Crescent, Forden, Welshpool, yesterday pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon and was given a 12-month community order, with 25 days of rehabilitation activity. He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Huw Rees, sitting at Caernarfon Crown Court, told him: “Newtown is a lovely place but it doesn’t need people like you armed with some ridiculous baton walking around the streets looking for someone who’s upset you and your family.

"You have been treading a very dangerous line in recent years and you really need to grow up.”