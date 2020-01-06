Menu

CCTV and dash cam plea after suspected arson attack on Range Rover near Oswestry

By Sue Austin | St Martins | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for CCTV and dash cam footage after a Range Rover was hit in a possible arson attack near Oswestry.

The burned-out Range Rover. Photo: @OsCops

A crew from Ellesmere Fire Station was called to tackle the blazing car in Cherry Tree Drive, St Martins, at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

The fierce blaze saw firefighters having to put on breathing apparatus to bring it under control within half an hour.

Police also attended the scene amid fears that the fire could have been started deliberately.

They tweeted: "Cherry Tree, Drive St Martins. Received a call at 22:35 that a black Range Rover was on fire. Did you see anything suspicious? We're requesting CCTV and dash cam footage in the area to be checked. Incident 0657S 051020."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 0657S 051020. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

