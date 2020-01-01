999 call every 37 seconds on busy New Year night for West Mercia Police

The force received more 999 calls during the celebrations than last year, but officers were sent to fewer incidents.

New Year's Eve is always one of the busiest nights for police forces across the country, with huge amounts of people out celebrating.

For West Mercia it was no different and the force's operations and communications centre has revealed that it received nearly 400 calls over an eight-hour period.

The calls hit a peak at 1am, with handlers receiving a 999 call every 37 seconds, and answering them in an average of seven seconds.

Between 11pm on New Year's Eve, and 7am on New Year's Day, there were a total of 371 emergency 999 calls - up one per cent on last year.

The centre also took 254 non-emergency 101 calls, up 14 per cent on last year.

Writing on Twitter, the centre said it created 447 incidents, which was four per cent more than last year, and sent officers to 141 immediate incidents – 30 fewer than 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Ambulance Service which operates across Shropshire, the West Midlands and Staffordshire, took more than 1,000 calls in the first six hours of 2020.

They received a call every 20 seconds on average.

The service posted: “Well, we’re well into the new year and as the sun has risen, hundreds of our staff are heading to bed after a tough shift.

“Over 1,000 999 calls in the first six hours – one every 20 seconds.

“It’s been a busy start to 2020.

“Thanks to all of our staff for your amazing efforts.”

Last year the service received 2,140 calls between New Year’s Eve to 6am on New Year’s Day.

Elsewhere, West Midlands Police took 2,666 calls for help from members of the public between 7pm on New Year’s Eve and 7am this morning.

The figure includes 2,060 999 calls were taken during the 12-hour period, with 98 per cent being answered inside just 10 seconds – with the force praising the “great” effort.

It marked a substantial decrease from last year, with the force answering 3,255 emergency calls and 1,963 non-emergency 101 calls.