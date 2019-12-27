Menu

Police called to Telford hospital after reports of man behaving suspiciously

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police were called to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford today following reports a man was behaving suspiciously.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

Officers searched the area after receiving the report at about 6pm.

However, West Mercia Police said that they found 'nothing untoward'.

Meanwhile, people took to social media saying that wards had been put on lock down during the incident.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Around 6pm this evening police received a report of concern for a man at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford who was behaving suspiciously.

"Officers attended and carried out a search of the area however nothing untoward has been identified.

"Police will remain in the area as a precaution."

