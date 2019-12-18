Bridgnorth barista back in business following £20,000 raid

Danielle Hadley had spent about 10 years building her own independent coffee business – Danielle's Coffee – but was dealt a hammer blow when burglars raided her premises at Burwarton, midway between Ludlow and Bridgnorth in August.

Raiders stole her entire stock of coffee and vital equipment, including a 65-year-old bespoke Holland Otto Swaldo roaster, weighing half a tonne.

But four months on from the devastating incident, Danielle, originally from Bridgnorth, is back in business having been forced to make "tweaks and adjustments" to ensure her customer base continues to grow.

"I've moved into a new showroom. I don't like to go back to where the burglary happened anymore," she said.

"I've got a new premises in Ludlow, although I don't really like to say too much where I am. With all my previous equipment going, it's really got me on edge.

"Nothing's been recovered – that was the end of it.

"The items will never be replaced, but I've taken a different direction now. I've really relied on my contracted roasters which can replicate the work I do."

Despite her hardship, Danielle said her business has developed into something unique, offering private barista courses which continue to receive support.

Passionate

"It's taken slight tweaks and adjustments and it's for the better," she added.

"I'm feeling more passionate about it and not letting this defeat me. I'm doing well and I'm really happy with how it's slowly building back up again.

"Everybody's been amazing, offering support. One of my current customers even set up a fundraiser for me, others have contributed money to help me get back on my feet and I've had people messaging me telling me they're drinking my coffee."

Danielle also delivers fresh coffee to a number of local customers as well as larger businesses.

"We're still going strong, I'm all reset and just trying to recoup the money spent on replacing all of the equipment," she said.

"I'm putting the past behind me, although it's taken so much effort.

"Sometimes it's just been tunnel vision where I block everything else out and really go for it.

"We're already looking busy for the New Year which is great so hopefully I can continue to get sorted and grow into next year."