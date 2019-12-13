Menu

Criminal investigation launched into death of Telford factory worker

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A criminal investigation has been launched into the death of a Shropshire factory worker who died days after becoming trapped in machinery.

The inquest into the death of Steven Roy Westbrook was adjourned at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police has confirmed that a criminal investigation has been launched into the incident.

The 47-year-old GKN Wheels and Structures worker was injured when he became trapped in a large pressing machine used to make automotive parts at the site in Hadley, Telford.

It happened while he was working a night shift at about 10pm on December 13 last year.

Mr Westbrook, a technician from Wellington, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he died five days later.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Senior Coroner John Ellery adjourned the hearing due to ongoing inquiries which are being supported by the Health and Safety Executive.

