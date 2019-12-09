Dalian Atkinson: Police officer pleads not guilty to assault

Police Constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith pleaded not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to assaulting Mr Atkinson in August 2016.

The West Mercia Police officer's colleague, 41-year-old Pc Benjamin Monk, was not required to enter a plea to a charge of murder.

A trial date was set for September 14 next year and both officers were granted unconditional bail until a further hearing on May 5, 2020.

Monk was charged with the murder of the former Aston Villa striker last month, while Bettley-Smith was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

West Mercia Police confirmed that both officers have been suspended.

Mr Atkinson, 48, who also played for Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, died after police used a Taser near his father's house during an incident in the Trench area of Telford in August 2016.

He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance on his way to hospital and medics were unable to save him.