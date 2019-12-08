Telford councillor, 71, has nose broken by stranger when headbutted in attack outside his own home

Great-grandfather Derek White, 71, had his nose broken by the man who attacked him in Sandcroft, Sutton Hill, last night.

Mr White's son Douglas said that his father was treated overnight at the Princess Royal Hospital after the assault.

"Between 7.30pm and 8pm he took the dog out the front door just to have a mosey about," said Douglas.

"He heard someone shouting and before you know it this guy started having a go at him about his dog. He started shouting and swearing, he wouldn't stop.

"My dad was saying 'can you please stop swearing' and all of a sudden the guy has turned around and headbutted him, broken his nose.

"That was just the way he reacted."

Derek White's granddaughter was in the house at the time and called the police, said Douglas.

He was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where his nose was cleaned up and he stayed there overnight before returning home this afternoon.

He is now recovering at home.

"He's got a black eye, he's got some bandages and you can see he's got a broken nose," said Douglas.

"He's back at home, he's his normal self. He's a tough old man."

Now the family is appealing for information on the man who attacked Mr White.

The assailant was described as "about 5ft 8ins, stocky, with an Irish accent".

Douglas said: "As far as he knows he's never seen this guy before.

"I just want the guy caught, even if it's just an apology. It's assault.

"I don't know if the guy was drunk or what.

"It's not right for any person, no matter how old they are, to react like that.

"He's speaking to the guy and all of a sudden the guy comes over and headbutts him. Who reacts like that?"

Derek White has lived in the Sutton Hill area since leaving the Army in 1972.

He represents Madeley & Sutton Hill as a Labour councillor on Telford & Wrekin Council.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police on 101 citing incident number 662s.