Telford burglary trial collapses after lawyer withdraws from case

Stephen Corbett and Robert Jones had been on trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week accused of aggravated burglary of a house in Telford.

But on Wednesday one of the lawyers involved had to withdraw and the jury which had been hearing evidence was discharged as a result.

Debra White, who had represented Jones, told the trial judge Peter Barrie that "a situation had arisen" and that she could not continue representing the defendant.

The judge set a new date for trial of February 10, and it is expected to last four or five days.

Stephen Bailey and Paul Smith continue to represent the prosecution and Corbett respectively.

Corbett, 37, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, and Jones, 37, of Benthall, Broseley, both deny an offence of aggravated burglary. Corbett additionally denies possession of a bladed article.