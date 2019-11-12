Police release CCTV image as probe continues into south Shropshire robbery

The incident happened on Wednesday 21 August in Cleobury Mortimer at around 10.50am when a man was withdrawing cash from the ATM at Lloyds Bank in the High Street.

He was approached by an unknown woman who was reported to have distracted him by asking for directions, and when he responded she got upset and pushed him.

The woman then withdrew a quantity of cash from the man's bank account before leaving the town centre.

DC Nia Ward, from Shrewsbury Police Station, said: “We are keen to speak to the woman in the CCTV as we believe she may have information that can support our ongoing investigation.

“If you are the woman in the image or know her please get in contact, if you have any information regarding this incident call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 22/78027/19

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”