Man jailed for assaulting woman at knifepoint in Wellington

Shane Wear, 42, was seen threatening his partner in the grounds of All Saints Church, in Church Street, Wellington, on August 3 at about 9.30pm.

He admitted one offence of common assault and one offence of possession of a bladed article relating to the incident which was captured on film by a member of the public who called the police.

Mr Richard Davenport, prosecuting, said: “The witness, having heard arguing outside his house looked out his window, and observed a couple. It was this defendant and his long term partner.

“He heard her shout ‘No Shane. I have got kids why have you pulled a knife on me?’

“He saw the defendant with a four-inch knife behind his back, leaning over the female and behaving in an aggressive manner close to her face.”

He added that the defendant, of Watling Street, Wellington, and the woman were drunk. The film footage of the incident was shown in court.

Remorseful

Mitigating barrister Mr Lee Egan said: “It is not accepted at all that the weapon was used at all with regard to the assault.

"He does not ask for suspension. He has been in custody for about six weeks. The difficulty he has is with alcohol. He has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous three times a week in prison.

“He is remorseful and offers apologies.”

Wear has 49 convictions for 109 offences including being jailed for three months for possession of a blade.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the latest blade offence triggered a mandatory six-month jail term under the three-strike rule.

He was jailed for a total of 30 weeks. He must serve half before being released. On release he will be subject to supervision for 12 months.

He was given 25 per cent credit for his early guilty pleas.