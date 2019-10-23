Advertising
Pair robbed at knifepoint after leaving Shrewsbury restaurant
Two people were robbed at knifepoint by six hooded men after leaving a restaurant in Shrewsbury.
West Mercia Police said it happened at about 10pm on Friday, October 11, in Mardol Head.
The pair left a restaurant in Mardol when they were approached by the hooded men, who tried to snatch their bags.
One of the offenders produced a knife and demanded the bags were handed over, according to officers.
He is described as being in his 30s, about 5ft 10ins tall, and skinny with a black beard.
A card was later used fraudulently.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 319s131019.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5550111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
