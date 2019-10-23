Menu

Advertising

Pair robbed at knifepoint after leaving Shrewsbury restaurant

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Two people were robbed at knifepoint by six hooded men after leaving a restaurant in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police said it happened at about 10pm on Friday, October 11, in Mardol Head.

The pair left a restaurant in Mardol when they were approached by the hooded men, who tried to snatch their bags.

One of the offenders produced a knife and demanded the bags were handed over, according to officers.

He is described as being in his 30s, about 5ft 10ins tall, and skinny with a black beard.

A card was later used fraudulently.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 319s131019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5550111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News