Pair robbed at knifepoint after leaving Shrewsbury restaurant

West Mercia Police said it happened at about 10pm on Friday, October 11, in Mardol Head.

The pair left a restaurant in Mardol when they were approached by the hooded men, who tried to snatch their bags.

One of the offenders produced a knife and demanded the bags were handed over, according to officers.

He is described as being in his 30s, about 5ft 10ins tall, and skinny with a black beard.

A card was later used fraudulently.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 319s131019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5550111 or crimestoppers-uk.org