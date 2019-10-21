Telford Tigers in crackdown over match behaviour

The statement, which was made following several incidents of anti-social behaviour in recent months, said: “The Telford Ice Rink and Telford Tigers jointly do not accept any form of anti-social or aggressive behaviour from any person.

"This includes abusive language, personal insults, threatening behaviour, swearing and racism whether directed toward club players, volunteers/stewards, ice rink staff and other fans or members of the public.

“We would also add that this also includes personal insults, threatening behaviour and abusive or destructive posts made on social media.

“Any behaviour that is contrary to the above will not be tolerated and dealt with accordingly.”

In September, bosses said that one of their players was verbally threatened and another was physically attacked.