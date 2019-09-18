SmartWater kits to be handed out at Shropshire parish council event

Timothy Williams, a member of the SmartWater team within West Mercia Police said: “This is a great opportunity to work with Wem Rural Parish Council to provide residents with SmartWater kits to mark their property and make it less attractive to thieves.

"We already have a number of We Don’t Buy Crime town, villages and parishes across Shropshire and have seen the positive impact it has made.

"Academic research has shown it not only helps reduce crime but makes residents feel more assured.”

Councillor Liz Vernon, chair of Wem Rural Parish Council said: “Although in a low crime area it can be very distressing when your home is targeted especially in a rural area.

"Following a presentation from the police and SmartWater in April we were keen to get involved and provide kits to our residents.

"The kit includes a home solution, window deterrent stickers, property stickers and instructions for it use.

"We need to cover 70 per cent of the homes in the parish to qualify for 25 per cent grant from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

"The parish council will fund the balance from its own funds.

"We really hope that this launch of the initiative will reassure residents that we are working on their behalf with the police.”

The launch of We Don’t Buy Crime in Wem Rural Parish takes place at Edstaston Village Hall between 10am and midday.

The event will be supported by Parish Councillors. Representatives from West Mercia Police and SmartWater Ltd will be available to explain how to use the kits, which are limited to one per household.