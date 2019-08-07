Family tribute to 'devoted daddy' who died after incident which saw teen charged with manslaughter

Philip James Long, 36, from Marchwiel, Wrexham died following an incident in Wrexham in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.

In a statement his family said; “Phil was a cherished and devoted daddy to his four precious boys and a truly loved and adored husband as well as a loving, wonderful and thoughtful son.

“He was also a beloved brother, uncle, grandson, great grandson, nephew and cousin.

“He was a gentleman through and through, always putting others first and wanting to help.

"Phil lived for his family and this is an utterly devastating loss to his entire family and his many, many friends.

“He will be deeply missed every second of every day, but will never be forgotten.”

DCI Gary Kelly said: “The impact of Philip’s death will have far reaching consequences for many people not least his wife Hayley and four young children.

"Our investigations continue and I would once again appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident in College Street Wrexham at approximately 1.40am on Sunday, August 4, to please get in touch.

“I can assure people who may have information that we will treat it in the strictest of confidence. Call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Matthew Curtis, 18 from the Gwersyllt area of Wrexham has been charged with manslaughter.