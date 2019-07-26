Appeal for two witnesses after woman suffers mystery head injuries in Telford

The victim, in her 20s, was found near to Waltondale, Woodside, in the early hours of Thursday, July 18. She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Police are trying to find out what happened and how she suffered her injuries and are now appealing for two women who may be able to help.

The women were seen on CCTV at the BP garage in Mound Way in Woodside at around 1.30am on Thursday, 18 July.

Officers said they may consider releasing the images to help identify the women.

One has blonde hair and was wearing a bright pink top and black hooded top with dark trousers, the second has dark hair tied up into a pony tail and was wearing a white T-shirt with the wording dragon on the front and a picture of a skull. She was wearing jeans and sandals.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: "Our enquiries to establish how the woman suffered her injury are continuing and as part of our enquiries we have been viewing CCTV in the area. We have identified two women who were at the BP garage in Mound Way around 1.30am and are keen for these women to get in contact with us as they may be key witnesses.

"I want to stress that we do not think these women were involved in any way but they may have seen or heard something that could prove key to our enquiries in establishing what happened and I would ask them or anyone who knows who they might be to get in contact with us."

The women, or anyone with information, should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 49s 180719.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org