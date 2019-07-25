Body worn cameras and smartphones worth £250,000 coming to special constables in West Mercia

The new equipment comes after an investment from police and crime commissioner John Campion, who said the technology had proven its benefits after being rolled out to regular officers in 2017.

Smartphones help officers spend less time in the police station, and more time in the community. Body worn video captures vital evidence from incidents, providing reassurance for both officers and the public. In a typical month more than 13,000 clips are recorded and more than 2,000 are retained as evidence.

The same technology will now be rolled out to the approximately 300 special constables in West Mercia who volunteered a combined total of almost 53,000 hours of service last year.

Mr Campion said: “Our special constables play an incredibly valuable role in our communities. It is absolutely right they have the same equipment and support as regular officers.

"I committed to reforming West Mercia and this is another important step on that journey. This technology has proven its benefits to both West Mercia Police officers, and the communities they serve. I am certain the same benefits will apply to our special constabulary, enabling them to play an even greater role in helping keep our communities safe.”

Confidence

Special Chief Officer Nick Marlow said: “I am delighted that my officers will be provided with the best possible equipment to support them in their duties.

“Body worn video helps to increase transparency and build public confidence whilst supporting us in our role to prevent and detect crime. Providing mobile phones means officers can work in a more agile and modern way.”

Advertising

As well as providing evidence in crimes, videos from body worn cameras mean complaints against officers are being dealt with quicker than before body cameras were installed. Officers say the cameras often provide clear evidence if a complaint is unfounded.

Police have described how in some instances the presence of body cameras has diffused a situation and has had an impact on offender behaviour.

It has also given others a better understanding of people's demeanour in order to support decisions made and has helped provide reassurance to victims.