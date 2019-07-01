Thieves steal motorhome near Bridgnorth

The vehicle, a silver Ford Westfalia Nugget, was taken from a house in Claverley, near Bridgnorth, at about 1am today.

Police believe the offenders were in a dark vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus, and that both the campervan and suspect vehicle made off towards the Wombourne area.

The suspects are described as white and spoke with West Midlands accents.

It comes after residents in Shifnal had their motorhome stolen under similar circumstances by a thief who blew a kiss to the owner before driving off.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 21s010719.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org