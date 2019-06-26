Telford man jailed for axe attack

Reece Bates, of Brackenfield, Telford, threw a punch at his next door neighbour, hit his door with an axe and caused damage to his car on May 18 this year.

Wendy Miller, prosecuting, said Bates threatened to set his victim's house on fire and harm his dog and family.

"Mr Bates then swung a punch which the victim manage to block," she added.

"He pushed the defendant away and Mr Bates then walked back to his property for a short period. He reappeared in the front garden and was seen by the front gate which had been damaged.

"He walked to the front door with an axe in his hand and hit the front door several times. There was also damaged caused to a car.

"An officer attended and Mr Bates made a number of alarming claims about the victim. He also suggested he heard voices that he should hurt someone."

The 22-year-old was convicted of criminal damage, possession of a bladed weapon and common assault at Kidderminster Magistrates on May 20.

Kim Roberts, defending, said Bates has a partner, three children and a new born baby, and regrets his actions.

"This is a man who can be rehabilitated and would benefit from the support that probation can give him," she said.

"He is remorseful and regrets his actions."

But Judge Jonathan Gosling said it was a very serious incident, based on an unfounded claim.

"This appears to be an attack on a man who you suspected of doing something anti-social," he said.

"You threatened his family with violence and threw a punch at your neighbour. You then got hold of an axe. To have a terrible weapon life that and then to take it out and use it was terrifying.

"It's a very serious incident and involved a very serious weapon."

Bates, who has been remanded in custody since May, was given a six month sentence and a restraining order which prevents him from going within 500 yards of Brookside Avenue.