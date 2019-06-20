Advertising
Investigations launched after suspicious fires in Oswestry and Telford
Firefighters were called out to suspicious incidents in Oswestry and Telford in the early hours of the morning.
At 2.05am, a crew from Tweedale was sent to Blossomfield, Brookside, to reports of a car on fire.
An investigation officer was also in attendance due to the 'doubtful origin' of the fire.
Two crews from Oswestry were then sent to Queens Flats in Oswald Road shortly before 3am.
They used jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish a small fire.
West Mercia Police was also called to investigate the source of the fire.
Most Read
Cheryl Hooper murder case: I wanted to do 'honourable thing', says husband who turned gun on himself
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.