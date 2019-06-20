Investigations launched after suspicious fires in Oswestry and Telford

At 2.05am, a crew from Tweedale was sent to Blossomfield, Brookside, to reports of a car on fire.

An investigation officer was also in attendance due to the 'doubtful origin' of the fire.

Two crews from Oswestry were then sent to Queens Flats in Oswald Road shortly before 3am.

They used jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish a small fire.

West Mercia Police was also called to investigate the source of the fire.