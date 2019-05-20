Man, 29, arrested after fatal crash near Telford

The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after a van hit a tree in the early hours of Sunday.

The crash happened on a single-track road off the A5 in Redhill, at about 12.30am.

Paramedics treated two men and a woman, but nothing could be done to save a man in his 20s who died at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "A man in his 20s has died after a collision near Woodgreen Farm in Redhill, Telford.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody."

Claire Brown for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service can confirm that it was called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a van and a tree on a single-track road off the A5 in Redhill, Telford at 0.32am yesterday.

"When crews arrived, they found a van on its side and three occupants on scene. One occupant, a man, was in cardiac arrest and was being given CPR by the fellow occupants. Ambulance staff took over resuscitation efforts and administered advanced life support to the man but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead a short time later.

"A man and a woman were assessed by ambulance staff and found to have sustained injuries not thought to be life threatening. Both received treatment on scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101, quoting incident 55s of May 19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org