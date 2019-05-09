Suspected arsonists light up car in Telford

Police are investigating a fire in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery in Telford. It was discovered soon after midnight on the morning of May 4.

A statement said that police considered it suspicious, and asked anyone with information to call 101 citing incident number 003s of May 4.

Just a few hours later, at about 4.30am, a downstairs window was broken at a house on the same street.

To report information about the broken window, call 101 citing incident number 0186s.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.