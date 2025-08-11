Dramatic video shows massive fire at West Midlands grade-II listed former hotel

Footage shows a massive fire at a grade-II listed derelict hotel in the West Midlands.

The fire broke out at the historic Raven Hotel on St Andrew’s Street in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire on August 10, with six fire appliances attending.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance in Droitwich at a fire incident involving a derelict hotel on St Andrews Street. There are currently 6x fire appliances plus other specialist vehicles in attendance. We advise to stay clear of the area whilst on going and recommend closing all windows and doors if you live near by.”

Nigel Huddleston, MP for Droitwich and Evesham, said: “An incredibly sad day for Droitwich. It was heartbreaking to see a devastating fire destroy the iconic Raven Hotel in Droitwich this evening.

“So many local residents have fond memories of time spent in this historic building. The emergency services are doing an outstanding job trying to contain the fire and keep people safe.

“It is unclear what - if any parts - of the building can be salvaged. I will provide further updates as soon as information becomes available.”