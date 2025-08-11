Latest large housing plans prompt extraordinary meeting as residents claim 'Whitchurch is under siege'

In the space of a week last month, two schemes were lodged. On July 17, Shropshire Council validated an outline proposal from T&T Lloyd for 42 homes on land off Terrick Road, near Whitchurch Golf Course.

The development is close to Fairways Drive, a cul-de-sac where houses have recently been built. Plans show a lane on the corner of Terrick Road before Fairways Drive would provide access to the new development.

The south-facing gardens of some of the Fairways Drive properties include the embankment of the disused railway which separates the proposal site from the housing and from the golf course further west.

The indicative plan shows the proposed development on a new spine road running through the site to a roundabout close to the western end. A further spur road extends from the roundabout to a ‘hammerhead’ close to the north-western corner of the site.

Gareth Rowlinson, of Concept Town Planning, said the existing perimeter hedge and tree planting would be retained, with construction activity well away from the root protection areas.

An indicative plan showing what is proposed for the development off Terrick Road, near Whitchurch. Picture: Haire Landscape Consultants

A pedestrian link is also proposed across the adjacent field to the west that will link to the existing public right of way between Tarporley Road and the golf course. Habitat creations are also proposed in the field.

On July 23, plans Castle Green Homes submitted plans for 190 homes on land at Chester Road.

Pegasus Group, acting on behalf of the developer, said the development, which includes 19 affordable homes, is an opportunity “to create a desirable collection of homes at the edge of Whitchurch”, with the open space taking inspiration from the surroundings as well as recognising new approaches to urban design and master planning.

Vehicular access into the site will be provided by a new ‘priority controlled access’ off the B5395 Chester Road. A spokesperson for Pegasus said consideration has been given to the proximity of the access junction to the adjacent junctions with Pear Tree Lane and Croft Gardens, adding that such movements can be undertaken in a safe and efficient manner.

Two attenuation ponds and a swale have also been incorporated into the proposed development to manage surface runoff.

However, people living in The Beeches and Oak Tree Way, two cul-de-sacs that border the site, say that the area is prone to flooding.

Residents living near a proposed housing development off Chester Road, Whitchurch, say flooding regularly occurs. Picture: Graham King

“They argue that the Chester Road site has a ‘low risk’ of flooding but photographs of the lakes that form after medium to heavy rainfall tell a very different story,” said residents’ spokesperson Keith Astley.

Residents living near a proposed housing development off Chester Road, Whitchurch, say flooding regularly occurs. Picture: Graham King

Councillor Andy Hall, who represents Whitchurch North, believes it constitutes “unnecessary, inappropriate and unsustainable development”.

“Many feel Whitchurch is under siege from developers,” said Councillor Hall.

Councillor Andy Hall (left) and Keith Astley look across the proposed housing site, off Chester Road on the outskirts of Whitchurch. Picture: Graham King

“The proposed development would increase the density of housing, produce a cramped form of mass urban sprawl that would prove contrary to the Local Plan and national planning policy. It should be resisted for its grave consequences for rural community, social and environmental objectives.”

Both applications will be discussed at Bargates Hall in Church Street, Whitchurch, at 6.30pm on Wednesday (August 13).