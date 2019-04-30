£1,000 stolen from Oswestry shopper in distraction theft

On April 20, at around 3.3pm in Blake Gate Street, a woman was putting her items in her car when she was approached as two females, who police have described as foreign.

West Mercia Police explained how they were carrying a map and asking for directions to a hospital, and they also asked the woman for a lift.

When she got home a small black wallet and her bank cards had been taken, and despite cancelling the cards £1,000 had been withdrawn from her account in two transactions at a bank in Cross Street. Purchases had also been made in nearby shops.

Police are appealing for information and have warned people to be vigilant and cautious.

A spokesperson said: "One female was described as aged 40-50 and had black hair. The other, who might have been a daughter, was aged in late teens to early 20s and had long black hair.

"The older female spoke good English. (Incident: 0702s 200419.)

"Please remind your neighbours, friends and relatives to continue to be vigilant and cautious when approached by strangers in busy shopping centres. Keep wallets, purses and handbags secure at all times and take care when using bank and loyalty cards at ATMs and checkouts.