Shropshire firearm charges

Kyle Roy and Aubrey Johnson, both 27, faced the allegations at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

The case relates to an incident involving a shotgun in Shropshire on January 19. Roy, of Manchester, pleaded not guilty to an offence of possession of a firearm at the hearing.

Johnson, of Crewe, gave no plea.

Both were remanded in custody. The matter will next be heard on April 12.