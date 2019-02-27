Advertising
Shropshire firearm charges
Two men have appeared before a judge charged with a firearms offence.
Kyle Roy and Aubrey Johnson, both 27, faced the allegations at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.
The case relates to an incident involving a shotgun in Shropshire on January 19. Roy, of Manchester, pleaded not guilty to an offence of possession of a firearm at the hearing.
Johnson, of Crewe, gave no plea.
Both were remanded in custody. The matter will next be heard on April 12.
