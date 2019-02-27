Menu

Advertising

Shropshire firearm charges

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Two men have appeared before a judge charged with a firearms offence.

Firearms offences denied

Kyle Roy and Aubrey Johnson, both 27, faced the allegations at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

The case relates to an incident involving a shotgun in Shropshire on January 19. Roy, of Manchester, pleaded not guilty to an offence of possession of a firearm at the hearing.

Johnson, of Crewe, gave no plea.

Both were remanded in custody. The matter will next be heard on April 12.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News