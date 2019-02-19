Gun offences at highest level for seven years in West Mercia

West Mercia Police investigated 67 offences involving a firearm between April 2017 and March 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That is the highest number since 2010-11, when there were 80 cases.

The incidents counted are offences where a gun has been used. Nationally the most common crime category involving a firearm was violence against the person, followed by robbery.

Across England and Wales, gun offences are at their highest level since 2010-11.

Peter Squires, a criminologist and member of non-profit group the Gun Control Network, said his research showed an "increasing supply of illegal firearms coming in through Europe".

He said guns were getting into the UK "through fast parcel service, internet based orders and regular smuggling coming in through confinements of drugs".

“A particular concern has involved the rising use of antique firearms, being recycled for criminal use, and shotguns being stolen from farms and sawn down and used by criminals,” he added.

According to the ONS, the most common firearm used nationally was a handgun.

Advertising

The figures also show the number of offences involving a knife or sharp object.

Deeply troubling

In 2017-18, West Mercia Police recorded 453 cases with knives or sharp weapons.

That's a 70 per cent increase on four years earlier.

Advertising

There are 36 knife offences per 100,000 people in West Mercia, lower than the national average which is 69 per 100,000.

Across England and Wales, the number of fatal stabbings hit the highest level since comparable records began, more than 70 years ago.

Dyfed-Powys Police investigated 158 offences involving a knife or a sharp weapon between April 2017 and March 2018.

That is more than triple the number of offences in 2013-14, when there were 50 cases, and a 55 per cent rise over the last year.

There are 31 knife offences per 100,000 people in Dyfed-Powys, lower than the national average of 69 per 100,000.

Diana Fawcett, chief officer at charity Victim Support, said: "We're now witnessing the highest ever number of knife-related deaths and it's deeply troubling that these rises are being driven by a huge increase in the number of young people whose lives are being lost to this epidemic.

"These figures further highlight the need for all agencies to come together to tackle this increasing crisis which is destroying lives and shattering communities."

The number of homicides in West Mercia dropped last year, from 13 cases in 2016-17 to 17 in the latest period.

A homicide is a murder or manslaughter. Across the West Midlands, the number of homicides increased by 29 per cent over the last year, to 84 cases.

Policing and fire minister, Nick Hurd, said: "Tackling the impact of violent crime remains a government priority and it is crucial to stamp this out."

Mr Hurd explained the Serious Violence Strategy targets early intervention against possible offenders.

"We are investing a further £220 million in community early intervention projects and have made clear that all public bodies need to treat serious violence as a priority," he said.

Mr Hurd added that the Government has proposed "the biggest increase in police funding since 2010".