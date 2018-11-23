Telford revenge attacker jailed

Waqar Hussain, of Chapel Terrace, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, was one of two masked men who went to a house in Crescent Road, Hadley, on September 16, 2016, where two cars were set alight.

The arson attack had come 12 months to the day after Hussain was stabbed twice in the abdomen

The court was told that the arson attack was the result of a feud and directed at people Hussain thought responsible for his injuries.

Judge Peter Barrie, said the other man, who has never been identified, poured petrol on the vehicles and set them on fire.

Hussain was said to have shouted abuse at the people living in the home when they saw the attackers.

Disaster was only averted because one of the people in the house managed to use a hose to stop the fire spreading.

Hussain was found guilty of a charge of “arson reckless as to whether life would be endangered”, following a trial in September.

It has also emerged that while on bail for the incident he led police on a high speed chase through Birmingham before spinning and crashing a silver Vauxhall Vectra into a post.

Hussain, 26, was said to have reached speeds of 90mph in a 30mph zone, as he tried to escape an unmarked police car.

Richard Davenport, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court, that officers had held back from following the car because they were concerned it could lead to a serious crash.

Judge Barrie was told Hussain had admitted a charge of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, in relation the high speed pursuit, which took place on October 21.

Sentencing, Judge Barrie said: “This was quite obviously an act of retribution for an incident that had taken place exactly a year earlier. It is right to say you had been injured in a disturbance in the street. It is true you felt the outcome of that case was not sufficiently severe on the people you thought were responsible.

“But at night you and someone else, who has never been identified, came on to the driveway of a house, poured petrol upon two cars on the driveway of the house and set fire to it and ran away.”

Judge Barrie said the vehicles had been full of fuel, were close to the house, and a gas main going in to the house.

He said: “Fortunately it was spotted and stopped before the fire spread.”

The court was told a grandmother who was at the house and suffers from asthma was taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Judge Barrie added: “The use of that accelerant and those risks with the injury to an elderly woman and the background of this being a revenge attack all adds to the seriousness of this case.”

In reference to the dangerous driving Judge Barrie said: “On October 21 you were passed by a police car when driving in Birmingham. You panicked and took to your heels and what followed was a sustained period of driving in which you were repeatedly and in different ways, driving at high speed, far in excess of the speed limit, overtaking and undertaking other vehicles, weaving in and out of traffic, crossing junctions when you could not have possibly stopped if there was another vehicle in the way.

“It created a high level of danger to other road users until you lost control of the vehicle and crashed.”

For the arson Hussain was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

For the dangerous driving he will serve a six month consecutive sentence.

For driving while disqualified he was sentenced to two months jail, to run concurrently, and for driving with no insurance there was no separate penalty.

In total Hussain was sentenced to four years custody.

He was also disqualified from driving, for three years - in effect meaning he will be banned for one year after being released from prison when he completes half his sentence.

Hussain must also complete an extended re-test to regain his licence.