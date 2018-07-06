Wanted Telford man back behind bars

Aaron George, 23, who has a burglary conviction, was released from HMP Hewell near Redditch in March.

Police officers suspected he breached his licence and have now arrested George following an extensive search and a public appeal.

West Mercia Police posted on Twitter: "Brookside officers in company with @MadeleyCops and @TheNedgeCops locate male in Southgate, Sutton Hill, wanted for recall to prison. Male has been on the run since May 2018."

Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team has confirmed the man captured was Aaron George.