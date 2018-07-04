Technology tackles domestic abusers

For the past 12 months police have been using SmartWater, a forensic traceable liquid provided by SmartWater Technology in Telford, at the homes of victims of domestic abuse.

The liquid transfers onto anything it comes into contact with, including skin and clothing and is only visible under an ultra-violet light – meaning those who come into contact are unaware of the mark it leaves.

The water has been used at the homes of victims of domestic abuse to catch violent abusers and stop them returning to the homes.

During the pilot, which was funded by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, 20 victims had SmartWater used in their homes.

The abuser was told it had been used, meaning the police would have irrefutable forensic evidence if they returned.

Only one victim saw a repeat offence, where an outbuilding was broken into and not the main building. The victim was not harmed.

SmartWater technology has traditionally been used to deter and prevent thieves, this is the first time it has been utilised to support and reassure victims of domestic abuse in England.

Shropshire's Designing out Crime Officer Steve Loveridge led the pilot in Shropshire and has received the backing from the local Police Commander, Superintendent Jason Wells.

Supt Wells said: "Victims of domestic abuse are some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we want to make sure we do all we can to support them and make sure they are safe and feel reassured.

"We know perpetrators will try to return to see their victim and often victims will be too fearful of reprisals to tell us, it takes great courage to report domestic abuse and we know many victims will have suffered more than the one incident they report to us.

"By using SmartWater technology we are not only sending out a warning to perpetrators that we will know if they have tried to visit the home of their victim but if they do we will be able to prove it.

"The initiative is one of the many measures we have in place to ensure victims of domestic abuse have the support they need. We have officers who have been specially trained and are dedicated to working with victims of domestic abuse, they understand the complexities of it and will ensure victims have the appropriate support and I would urge anyone who is a victim to get in contact with us."

SmartWater's Director of Security Services, Gary Higgins said: "Shropshire is the home of SmartWater, we are proud to be playing our small part in helping West Mercia Police and its partners do everything possible to make some of the most vulnerable in our communities feel safer in their own homes. Our products not only make property uniquely identifiable to its owner but can also categorically link offenders to the scene of their crime. We are delighted with the positive outcome of the trial, especially the fact that it has had such a dramatic impact on repeat offending. We look forward to seeing the initiative evolve and provide even more help where needed".

In the pilot the technology was only used with the victims consent and where the perpetrator was either charged or bailed away from the address.