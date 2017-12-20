Menu

Shed destroyed in suspicious Telford fire

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Crime | Published:

A shed was destroyed by fire in Telford which is being treated as suspicious.

The shed, at the rear of a property on Southgate, Sutton Hill, was completely destroyed by the blaze, which happened at about 12.40pm yesterday.

Firefighters from Telford Central fire station used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

A fire investigation officer and police were also at the scene.

