The town centre pub with a good mix of customers - and a strong bond with staff

The idea of a pub where everyone knows your name is, to quote "Cheers", one many strive for.

At the Bulls Head in Whitchurch, the landlord Pete Warburton believes his pub has become a place similar to the 1980s and 90s TV show about a bar in Boston.

The pub on Watergate Street in the town centre has become a popular place with local residents, with Mr Waterman saying the relationships between staff and customers have helped develop a bond with the community.

He says: "It's a local's pub and the customers and staff make the pub special, with some of the staff having been here for more than 40 years.

"They know everyone and they know the pub inside out and can remember the refurbishments, where the tiles were before, and they can remember the grandparents, brothers, sisters and grandchildren of people that come in.

"It's very much a locals pub and they look after the pub and ensure we've never had any trouble because everyone is friendly and everyone knows each other and if anyone has a problem, there's someone there to talk about it."

The Bulls Head has become a popular part of the community in Whitchurch

The Bulls Head has been a fixture within Whitchurch since 1640 and is a Grade II listed building which has been managed by Mr Warburton for 11 years.