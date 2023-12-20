See early payment dates for Universal Credit and benefits over Christmas and New Year

Universal Credit and other benefit payments will be made earlier if they are due between December 25 and January 2.

Payments are usually paid straight into your bank, building society or credit union account, but if the payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday, it will be sent on the working day before.

This may be different for tax credits and Child Benefit payments – you can find these dates below.

Anyone who does not receive their payment on the scheduled day is advised to contact their payment provider.

Payments over Christmas and New Year

If your payment is due on Monday, December 25 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 22, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 22.

If your payment is due on Tuesday, December 26 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 22, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 22.

If your payment is due on Wednesday, December 27 – Universal Credit will still be paid on that day, but any other benefits will be paid on Friday, December 22.

If your payment is due on Monday, January 1 – Universal Credit will instead be paid on Friday, December 29, and any other benefits will also be paid on Friday, December 29.

If your payment is due on Tuesday, January 2 – Universal Credit will still be paid on that day, but any other benefits will be paid on Friday, December 29 or Tuesday, January 2.

There are different dates for Child Benefit payments and tax credits.

Child Benefit payment days

Those who are receiving Child Benefits will be paid slightly sooner during the festive period.

Below are the original due dates and the new payment dates.

If your payment is due on December 25, 2023, it will instead be paid on December 22.

If your payment is due on December 26, 2023, it will instead be paid on December 22.

If your payment is due on January 1, 2024, it will instead be paid on December 29, 2023.

Tax credits

Tax credits will be paid slightly earlier during the festive period.

Below are the original due dates and the new payment dates.