Cold weather payments are due to be handed out to low-income households when temperatures drop below freezing.

A weekly top-up of £25 will be automatically paid to certain postcodes across the UK – those that are receiving benefits will get the payment if the average temperature in their area is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.

Below is a list of postcodes that will receive the payments, as well information on when they will be sent, who gets it, how much it is, how to apply and what to do if a payment has not been sent.

How much is the cold weather payment?

Eligible households will receive £25 for every seven days that temperatures are below freezing – if temperatures are below freezing for 14 consecutive days, households will receive £50.

If temperatures are below freezing for six days or less, the payment will not be sent.

When will the payment be sent?

It will be paid when temperatures drop below freezing for seven consecutive days between November 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

The payment should be received within 14 days of the cold weather period.

Who is eligible?

Some people may be entitled to cold weather payments if they are getting:

Pension Credit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI)

Not everyone receiving the above benefits will get the cold weather payment.

Those who are receiving JSA must also have one of the following to be eligible: a disability or pensioner premium; a child who is disabled; child tax credit that includes a disability or severe disability element or a child under the age of five living with them.

Those who are receiving ESA or SMI will get the payment if they have one of the following: a severe or enhanced disability premium; a pensioner premium; a child who is disabled; child tax credit that includes a disability or severe disability element or a child under the age of five living with them.

Those on Universal Credit will get the payment if they are not employed or 'gainfully self-employed' – making a profit and working regularly – and their partner is not either. If they have a disabled child they will automatically be eligible for the payment.

Those who are admitted to hospital should tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus as this could affect the payment. Those on Universal Credit can add a note to their online journal or ring the helpline 0800 328 5644.

Do people need to apply for the cold weather payment?

There is no application process for the cold weather payment. It is paid automatically into the same bank or building society as other benefits payments within 14 working days after the period of cold weather.

Those receiving income support, income-based jobseeker's allowance or income-related employment and support allowance, and have had a baby or a child under five come to live with them, they must notify Jobcentre Plus. They will not receive the payment otherwise.

What to do if a payment has not been received

Those that have not received the payment but think they are eligible for it – and temperatures have dropped below freezing for seven days – will need to tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus. Call the Pension Service on 08007310469 and find your nearest Jobcentre Plus here.

Those on Universal Credit can sign in to their account and add a note to their journal or ring the Universal Credit helpline on 0800 328 5644.

Postcodes that will receive payment and when

Below is a list of areas that will receive the payment, and the date of the cold weather period they will be paid for.

November 28, 2023 to December 4, 2023