Money Saving Amy: An 'easy to do' guide for energy saving amid cost-of-living crisis

Premium
Cost of livingPublished: Comments

Hello everyone. With winter fast approaching, this week I have some energy saving tips for you that will cut the cost of your bills, writes Amy Grayland.

Hot water bottles are a lovely way to keep warm
Hot water bottles are a lovely way to keep warm

•A simple but effective tip is closing curtains in a room, which helps to keep the heat in, with the nights drawing in, it’s likely you’ll be closing curtains earlier anyway, but if you want a cosy afternoon watching the tv, close them to help keep the warmth up in the room.

Cost of living
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News