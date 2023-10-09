How to plan a party and save on the way – Money Saving Amy shares her latest hints and tips

Hello everyone. This week I’ve got some tips for you on freebies and discounts when prepping for a birthday. It was my daughter's birthday recently and this is how I saved money, writes mother-of-two Amy Grayland.
As families struggle to get by through the cost-of-living crisis, the Star has teamed up with ‘Money Saving Amy’ in a bid to help families with some handy hints and tips.
