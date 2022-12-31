More than 100 'warm banks' now open across Shropshire

Cleobury Community Hub offer a free lunch of a seasonal soup and fresh bread on Mondays

At least 104 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Shropshire have opened their doors to residents feeling the cold pinch this winter.

The warm banks project involves churches, community centres and various other public places opening their doors to people amid the cost of living crisis, which is seeing many people turn down their thermostats at home.

The spaces provide a free place to visit, offering somewhere to spend time with friends, socialise and take part in activities.

Most offer hot drinks, with many providing food too. Many also offer a range of activities including puzzles, quizzes, crafts and films.

The Park Lane Centre in Woodside, Telford, welcomes dozens of residents in each week for free food and warmth

One such spot, Park Lane Centre in Woodside, Telford, provides a free hot meal for visitors each Tuesday and Wednesday, and has been operating since November.

Jacqui Idiens, manager at Park Lane Centre, said they get dozens of families through the door each week.

She said: "We're pretty busy, mostly with families but a few older people too. It's going really well. We're regularly seeing around 20 people come in every session.

"Today we've had enchiladas, and tomorrow there's a sausage and bean hotpot which, thanks to funding, we can offer for free.

"We've got a play barn for children and boardgames. It's a really nice spot to come and chat and warm up for a couple of hours."

Earlier in the year, Telford & Wrekin Council offered over £100,000 of funding to local groups to help provide free food and warmth for residents.

At the time, council leader Shaun Davies said: “This winter, many people will be facing a stark choice between heating and eating. I know the cost of living crisis is having a terrible impact on families and my heart goes out to all those who are struggling.

“At Telford & Wrekin Council we’re supporting local groups, through more than £100,000 in grant funding, to open their doors for longer and extend their offers of warm and welcoming spaces.”

For a full list of warm spaces in Telford & Wrekin, visit livewell.telford.gov.uk or for Shropshire shropshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help/a-warm-welcome-in-shropshire

Shrewsbury

The Roy Fletcher Centre in Shrewsbury is working with partners to provide free food and advice, including IT help for over 65s

The Salvation Army, Shrewsbury: Monday and Wednesday 10am to 2pm and Sunday 9.30am to 12pm.

The Community Hub, Riverside Shopping Centre: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

Shrewsbury Library: Monday and Wednesday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 7pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.

Shrewsbury Unitarian Church: Tuesday 9am to 2.30pm.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre: Monday to Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

The Roy Fletcher Centre: Friday 10.30am to 3pm.

St Peter's Church: Tuesday 10am to 5pm and Wednesday 12.30pm to 5pm.

St George's Church: Tuesday and Wednesday 12pm to 5pm.

Shrewsbury Sports Village: Monday to Friday 6am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

St Giles Community Hall: Wednesday 2pm to 6pm.

The Trinity Centre: Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.

Church of the Holy Spirit, Shrewsbury: Wednesday 8.45am to 11am and Sunday 10am to 11.30am.

Moele Estate Community Centre: Wednesday 10.30am to 4.15pm.

Library at the Lantern: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

The Elim Centre: Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 4pm.

The Grace Church: Thursday 10am to 4.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 12pm.

Bayston Hill

Bayston Hill Library: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Dorrington

Dorrington Village Hall: Wednesday 10am to 4pm.

Pontesbury

Pontesbury Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday 1am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Thursday 2pm to 5pm.

Pontesbury Baptist Church: Tuesday 11am to 2pm.

Pontesbury Congregational Church: Wednesday 10am to 12pm.

St George's Church: Thursday and Friday 10am to 12pm.

Telford & Wrekin

Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) in Hadley: Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.

Park Lane Centre, Woodside: Tuesday and Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm.

Independent Living Centre, Telford Town Centre: Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Madeley Baptist Church: Tuesday and Thursday 10.30am to 3pm.

St Andrew's Church, Church Aston: Wednesday from 10.30am to 3pm.

Meeting Point House: Wednesday and Friday 10.30am to 1.30pm.

All Nations Community Grocery, Ketley: Monday to Friday 11am to 2pm.

Sambrook Centre, Stirchley: Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm.

Salvation Army, Oakengates: Tuesday 9am to 12pm.

Admaston House Community Centre: Wednesday 9.15am to 5pm.

Telford Minster, Southwater Square: Tuesday and Thursday 9am to 4.30pm.

The Hub on The Hill, Sutton Hill: Tuesday to Thursday 1pm to 3pm.

Horsehay Village Golf Club: Monday 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 4pm.

Leegomery Community Centre: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Anstice Hall, Madeley: Tuesday to Friday 2pm to 5pm.

Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre: Wednesday from 10am to 2.30pm, Thursday from 12pm to 4pm and Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

Randlay Community Centre: Monday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Telford CVS Family Zone, Hazeldine House in Telford Central Square: Thursday 1pm to 4pm.

Donnington Community Hub: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 10am to 1pm, first and third Tuesday 5.30pm to 8.30pm, third Friday 10am to 1pm.

PODS in Central Park: Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm.

TACT, Strickland House, off King's St in Wellington: Monday to Friday 11am to 2pm.

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Community Hub, Wellington: Thursdays from 1pm to 6pm, Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm.

Arleston Community Centre: Mondays 10am to 1pm, Tuesdays 9am to 12pm.

St Mary’s Church, Madeley: Mondays from 10am to 2pm.

The Wakes, Oakengates: Fridays 2pm to 5pm.

The Parish Centre, St Georges: Mondays 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Holy Trinity Church, Wrockwardine Wood: Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays 9am to 12pm, Wednesdays 9am to 3pm.

Brookside Central Community Centre: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 2pm to 5pm.

Ketley Community Centre: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am to 2pm.

Dawley Baptist Church, Dawley Bank: Mondays and Tuesdays 2.15pm to 5.30pm, Fridays 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Dawley Christian Centre: Monday to Thursday 9am to 12.30pm.

Wem

Wem Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 2pm to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock Library: Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock Museum and VIC: Friday to Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

Church Stretton

Church Stretton Library: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

Mayfair Community Centre: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Broseley

Broseley Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Stoke-on-Tern

Stoke-on-Tern Parish Hall: Monday 10am to 12pm.

Marton

Marton Village Hall: Monday 9am to 12pm.

Whittington

St John the Baptist Church: Monday to Sunday 10am to 5pm.

Whittington Senior Citizens Club: Monday 2pm to 4pm and Thursday 10am to 12pm.

Ellesmere

Ellesmere Library: Tuesday and Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1.30pm.

Abdon

Abdon Village Hall: 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Oswestry

Oswestry Leisure Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Eastern Oswestry Community Centre: Monday 7.30am to 8pm, Tuesday 8am to 9pm, Wednesday 9am to 8pm, Thursday 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 8pm, Friday 4pm to 8pm, Saturday 12pm to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

Cornerstone Baptist Church: Sunday 2pm to 5pm.

St Oswald's Church, Oswestry: Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

St Martin's Church, Oswestry: Wednesday 10.15am to 11.30am and Sunday 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Albert Road Church, Oswestry: Thursday 9.30am to 3.30pm and 9.30am to 12pm

Oswestry Library: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.

OsNosh, Oswestry: Wednesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

Shifnal

Shifnal Library: Monday 1pm to 5pm, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

St Andrew's Church, Shifnal: Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

Market Drayton

Market Drayton Swimming Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Christ Church: Tuesday 9am to 5pm.

Market Drayton Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

The Zone Community Hub, Market Drayton: Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm.

Gobowen

Gobowen Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 3pm.

Number Seven, Bridgnorth Baptist Church: Thursday 10am to 8pm.

Bishop's Castle

Bishop's Castle Community Foodbank: Tuesday 10am to 11.30am and Thursday 2.30pm to 4pm.

Bishop's Castle Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday and Friday 10am to 5pm.

SpArC Bishop's Castle: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 9pm, Tuesday 7am to 9pm, Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm and Sunday 9am to 12pm.

Whitchurch

Whitchurch Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Weston Rhyn

St John's Church, Weston Rhyn: 10am to 3pm.

Craven Arms

Craven Arms Library: Monday and Wednesday 9am to 9pm, Tuesday 9am to 5pm, Thursday 9am to 7.30pm and Friday 9am to 3.30pm.

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre: Monday to Sunday 10am to 5pm.

Albrighton

St Mary's Church Centre: Monday 10am to 3pm.

Albrighton Library: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Highley

Highley Library: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Severn Centre, Highley: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Ludlow

Ludlow Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9.30 to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

Hands Together Ludlow, Helena Lane House: Tuesday 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 2pm to 4pm.

St Laurence's Church: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Woore

Woore Methodist Chapel: Monday 9am to 11am, Thursday 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Alveley

Severn Valley Country Park: Wednesday to Friday 11am to 3pm, Saturday 9.30am to 3.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Cleobury Mortimer