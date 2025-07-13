We visited a traditional, no-frills, award-winning and proper drinkers pub in Bridgnorth run by a former miner who made a career change

The 1984 to 1985 miners strike was a time of turmoil across the country, with thousands of people affected by the closure of coal mines and left looking elsewhere for work.

For David Brown, his life in 1984 had been working for his father and making hydraulic pit props for his engineering and mining company in Nottinghamshire, but when the strike happened, he said that the company collapsed and he was left looking for work.

It was then that a friend called Joan Wood called him and told him about a pub in Bridgnorth that she had taken over and invited him to come and work at.

The pub has a simplistic and welcoming look

That pub was the Fosters Arms, a popular locals' pub in the heart of the Low Town area which has stood in the town for nearly 300 years and has become renowned as a proper place for a proper pint.

Mr Brown spoke about his journey to working at and eventually running the pub and how little he had done to changing it since taking over.

He said: "I moved here in 1984 to work for the landlady Joan and then bought the pub from her in 1989, so it's been 36 years and I think I'm the longest serving landlord in town by a long way.