Mayor uses allowance to donate to Bridgnorth Food Bank

Mayor of Bridgnorth Karen Sawbridge at the Bridgnorth Food Bank

Councillor Karen Sawbridge visited Bridgnorth Food Bank on Monday morning to see the "incredible work" going on to support the residents of the Shropshire town.

She said: "It was wonderful to see the incredible work that goes on at the food bank to support the residents of Bridgnorth that are most in need. Especially Liz, whose birthday it is today!"

The food bank is open on Monday mornings from 10:30am to 12:30pm on West Castle Street and any donations are much appreciated.

Lists are regularly published on the Bridgnorth Food Bank Facebook page detailing what they are in need of.