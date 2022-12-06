Full list of 'warm spaces' you can visit across Shropshire as Met Office issues severe cold weather alert

Warm spaces have been set up across the county

Since October, councils have vowing to offer the public places to go to keep warm in the face of rising energy bills as fears over the cost of living crisis saw many pledge to not turn their heating on this winter.

Now, facing an impending cold snap - with the Met Office issuing a cold weather alert and temperatures in the county set to dip to minus 4C, we've put together a list of places across the county you can go to keep warm, catch up with friends, and find out what kind of support is on offer.

For more information about warm hubs in Shropshire, visit the council's website.

A list of warm hubs in Telford & Wrekin is available on the council's Live Well website.

Shrewsbury

The Salvation Army, Shrewsbury: Monday and Wednesday 10am to 2pm and Sunday 9.30am to 12pm.

Shrewsbury Library: Monday and Wednesday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 7pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, Shrewsbury: Monday to Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

St Peter's Church, Shrewsbury: Tuesday 10am to 4.30pm, Wednesday 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Shrewsbury Sports Village: Monday to Friday 6am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Church of the Holy Spirit, Shrewsbury: Tuesday 10.30am to 12pm, Wednesday 8.45am to 11am and Sunday 10am to 11.30am.

Library at the Lantern, Shrewsbury: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

The Elim Centre, Shrewsbury: Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 4pm.

Telford & Wrekin

Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) in Hadley: Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.

Park Lane Centre, Woodside: Tuesday and Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm.

Independent Living Centre, Telford Town Centre: Friday from 10am to 4pm.

St Andrew's Church, Church Aston: Wednesday from 10.30am to 3pm, from Wednesday, December 7.

Horsehay Village Golf Club: Monday to Thursday 10am to 4pm.

Leegomery Community Centre: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Anstice Hall, Madeley: Tuesday to Friday 2pm to 5pm.

Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre: Wednesday from 10am to 2.30pm, Thursday from 12pm to 4pm and Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

Randlay Community Centre: Monday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Family Zone, Hazeldine House in Telford Central Square: Thursday 1pm to 4pm.

Donnington Community Hub: Second and fourth Monday of each month, 10am to 1pm, first and third Tuesday 5.30pm to 8.30pm, third Friday 10am to 1pm.

PODS in Central Park: Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm.

TACT, Strickland House, off King's St in Wellington: Open 9am to 5pm everyday, free food and drink provided from 11am to 2pm.

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Community Hub, Wellington: Thursdays from 1pm to 6pm, Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm.

St Michael’s Church, Lilleshall: Thursdays from 9am to 5pm.

Arleston Community Centre: Mondays 10am to 1pm, Tuesdays 9am to 12pm from Monday, December 12.

St Mary’s Church, Madeley: Mondays from 10am to 2pm.

The Wakes, Oakengates: Fridays 2pm to 5pm.

The Parish Centre, St Georges: Mondays 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Holy Trinity Church, Wrockwardine Wood: Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays 9am to 12pm, Wednesdays 9am to 3pm.

Brookside Central Community Centre: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 2pm to 5pm.

Ketley Community Centre: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am to 2pm.

Dawley Baptist Church, Dawley Bank: Mondays and Tuesdays 2.15pm to 5.30pm, Fridays 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Dawley Christian Centre: Monday to Thursday 9am to 12.30pm.

Bayston Hill

Bayston Hill Library: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Dorrington

Dorrington Village Hall: Wednesday 10am to 4pm.

Pontesbury

Pontesbury Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday 1am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Thursday 2pm to 5pm.

Wem

Wem Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 2pm to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock Library: Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock Museum and VIC: Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm.

Church Stretton

Church Stretton Library: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

West Felton

West Felton Church: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 6pm.

Broseley

Broseley Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Stoke-on-Tern

Stoke-on-Tern Parish Hall: Monday 10am to 12pm.

Marton

Marton Village Hall: Monday 10am to 12pm.

Llanymynech

Llanymynech Village Hall: Monday to Sunday 9am to 10pm.

Ellesmere

Ellesmere Library: Tuesday and Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1.30pm.

Oswestry

Oswestry Leisure Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

St Oswald's Church, Oswestry: Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

St Martin's Church, Oswestry: Tuesday 10.30am to 11.30am, Thursday and Sunday 9.30am to 11am.

Albert Road Church, Oswestry: Friday 10.30am to 11.30am.

Oswestry Library: Monday, Thursday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30 to 6pm and Saturday 9.30 to 4pm.

OsNosh, Oswestry: Wednesday and Friday 10am to 1.30pm.

Abdon

Abdon Village Hall: Saturday 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Shifnal

Shifnal Library: Monday 1pm to 5pm, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

St Andrew's Church, Shifnal: Tuesday 10.30am to 12.30pm and Friday 1pm to 5pm.

Market Drayton

Market Drayton Swimming Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Market Drayton Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

The Zone Community Hub, Market Drayton: Monday to Thursday 9am to 1pm.

Gobowen

Gobowen Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

Bishop's Castle

Bishop's Castle Community Foodbank: Tuesday 10am to 11.30am and Thursday 2.30pm to 4pm.

Bishop's Castle Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday and Friday 10am to 5pm.

SpArC Bishop's Castle: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 9pm, Tuesday 7am to 9pm, Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm and Sunday 9am to 12pm.

Whitchurch

The Watergate Centre, Whitchurch: Tuesday 1pm to 5pm.

Whitchurch Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Craven Arms

Craven Arms Library: Monday to Wednesday 9am to 9pm, Thursday 9am to 9pm and Friday 9am to 4pm.

Albrighton

Albrighton Library: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Highley

Highley Library: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Severn Centre, Highley: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Ludlow

Ludlow Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9.30 to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

Alveley

Severn Valley Country Park: Monday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Cleobury Mortimer

Cleobury Mortimer Library: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Cleobury Community Hub: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm.